Jamie Foxx Films Moment He Receives Racial Slurs While Dining In Croatia

Actor/Singer Jamie Foxx took to Instagram today to share with his followers that he’d been the victim of hateful racial slurs.

In videos now deleted, Foxx recounted that two men verbally assaulted him with their native language, but the meaning was very much derogatory.

Reportedly, Foxx was dining when the incident took place. Police charged the two middle-aged men with “disorderly conduct” for allegedly targeting “one of the guests on racial grounds.”

Foxx is currently in Croatia, where the incident took place, filming his role as Little John in the film Robin Hood: Origins.

He has even shared some Instagram videos of the beautiful scenery he’s been enjoying day-to-day there, seemingly unfazed by the situation at this point. he states, “For a young boy from Terrell, this is blowing my mind just a little bit. I have seen some s*** but this right here….I’m all the way from Terrell, Texas, don’t tell me your dreams can’t come true.”

In Robin Hood: Origins, Foxx will star alongside Taron Egerton (Kingsmen) who’s portraying Robin, Jamie Dornan (50 Shades of Grey) as Will Scarlet, Ben Mendelsohn (Rouge One) as the Sheriff of Nottingham, and Eve Hewson (Bridge of Spies) as Maid Marian. The film is set to open sometime in 2018.

