James Corden Confronts Khloe Kardashian About O.J. Simpson’s Guilt

Continuing in a long tradition of late night talk show hosts bringing an intense line of questioning to its guests, James Corden recently sat down with Khloe Kardashian for a segment where she either had to answer an embarrassing question or eat something gross, like bird spit. What started as a goofy segment full of gross things to eat, escalated into an incredibly controversial question, resulting in an intense reaction from the reality star.

The first question Corden lobbed to Khloe was about what her least favorite show on the E! network was, which is the network on which her own Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs, putting her in a tight spot. The opportunity actually allowed her to remind audiences she doesn’t like her brother Rob dating Blac Chyna, as their show was the one she said she liked least.

The next question, which shocked even Corden when he read on the card, was whether or not she thinks O.J. Simpson was guilty of murdering two people in the mid-’90s, a crime for which he was found not guilty. For those who might not be familiar with the Kardashian family as anything other than reality star socialites, Khloe’s father Robert was one of O.J.’s closest friends and assisted the defense attorney Johnny Cochran throughout the trial.

Khloe’s reaction speaks for itself and must be seen to be believed, with one of the most impressive things being that she refrained from slapping Corden for asking such an intensely personal and weighted question.

Corden himself also had to take part in the segment, with Khloe forcing him to admit a celebrity who had been rude to him or consume bird spit. Feeling physically unable to consume the saliva, Corden owned up to a celebrity who had wronged him, even if that meant the celebrity might not make an appearance on an upcoming episode.

Do you think it was appropriate for James Corden to ask the question or fo you give him credit for being brave enough to confront Khloe about the controversial subject? Let us know in the comments!

