J.K. Rowling Announces Five More Movies In The Harry Potter Universe

Warner Bros. has just confirmed that J.K. Rowling will continue the Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them through five more feature films.

The film announced the new movies on Twitter.

Videos by PopCulture.com

.@jk_rowling has just confirmed the magic continues in a total of FIVE MOVIES! We can’t wait! #FantasticBeasts — Fantastic Beasts (@FantasticBeasts) October 13, 2016

“.@jk_rowling has just confirmed the magic continues in a total of FIVE MOVIES! We can’t wait! #FantasticBeasts”

Fantastic Beasts was already set to receive two additional sequels, which were scheduled for November 16, 2018 and November 20, 2020 respectively, but that has been extended to five films, which will most likely keep the same every two years tracking. Even though the original film doesn’t release until later this year, the studio is quite confident in the franchise. With the rousing success of the recent Cursed Child play, they know the audience is always hungry for more Harry Potter.

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them is an all-new adventure returning us to the wizarding world created by J.K. Rowling. Academy Award winner Eddie Redmayne (The Theory of Everything) stars in the central role of wizarding world magizoologist Newt Scamander, under the direction of David Yates, who helmed the last four Harry Potter blockbusters. Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them opens in 1926 as Newt Scamander has just completed a global excursion to find and document an extraordinary array of magical creatures. Arriving in New York for a brief stopover, he might have come and gone without incident…were it not for a No-Maj (American for Muggle) named Jacob, a misplaced magical case, and the escape of some of Newt’s fantastic beasts, which could spell trouble for both the wizarding and No-Maj worlds.

Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them hits theaters on November 18.

[Embed id=39643]Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them [/Embed]