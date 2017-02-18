J.J. Abrams And Stephen King’s Castle Rock Teaser Released

After teaming up on the time-traveling political thriller 11/22/63, producer JJ Abrams and novelist Stephen King are teaming up for yet another Hulu drama. But their next project will have a wider scope than the James Franco-starring series, looking at a setting rather than one specific story in King’s bibliography.

Fans of the author’s work will immediately recognize the project’s title, Castle Rock, as the name of a fictional town referenced in many stories.

Castle Rock’s own teaser trailer makes note of those connections as it zips around a map while naming characters and stories which utilize the setting.

The show is said to be in the anthology format, and will reference characters and themes that have made use of the Castle Rock setting in the past. So it seems King’s visual adaptations are making use of the shared universe concept he’s loosely employed in his writing.

The teaser trailer portrays visuals and soundbites featuring Pennywise from IT, Danny Torrance from the Shining and Doctor Sleep, and the Shawshank State Prison.

There’s no word of a premier date, crew info, or a casting notice; just that the show will be a Hulu original series. But it seems to be in the vein of horror as a lot of King’s notable works are, so maybe we could hear some more concrete information by the time Halloween rolls around.

