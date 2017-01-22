Ivanka Trump And Chelsea Clinton Have Not Spoken Since The Election

Chelsea Clinton said during an interview in September 2015 that she and President Trump’s oldest daughter are close friends.
WATCH: The Trump children one-on-one with @DebRobertsABC and @EVargasABC, with more of the interviews TONIGHT on @ABC2020… pic.twitter.com/UbcjJvXaGb— Good Morning America (@GMA) January 19, 2017
“Ivanka and I talk about everything,” she said at the time. “I’m so grateful she’s my friend. I think she’s a great woman, and I support her as I support all my friends.”
Videos by PopCulture.com
During a 20/20 interview on Tuesday, the first daughter said she has not talked with Clinton since her father won the election.
“She’s been a friend of mine long before the campaign, of course will be a friend of mine after,” Trump dished. “I haven’t spoken about the specific challenges about this next chapter with her just yet but I intend to.”
In July, Clinton said, “Our friendship didn’t start with politics and it will last long after this race is done.”
MORE NEWS: Man Kicked off JetBlue Flight for ‘Harassing’ Ivanka Trump / Ivanka Trump Steps Down From Her Businesses / Ivanka Trump’s Stalker Arrested One Block Away From Trump Tower / Leonardo DiCaprio Gifts Ivanka Trump New Climate Change Doc
This article originally appeared on Womanista.com