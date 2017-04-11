Stephen King’s IT Miniseries Documentary To Feature Tim Curry

With another adaptation of the Stephen King novel coming to theaters this September, it’s a good time to be a fan of “It.” The novel is noted amongst horror fans as being one of his best stories, while many might only remember it as being one of his longest. This fall’s upcoming film is the second live-action adaptation, with the Stephen King’s It miniseries having aired in a two-part event in 1990. The miniseries became so beloved that a new documentary, Pennywise: The Story of It, will chronicle its making, with Tim Curry having confirmed he’d take part in the investigation into the series’ success.

In many people’s opinions, Pennywise is the definitive image of a scary clown, a visage we’ve seen imitated in countless forms of media. The serial killer John Wayne Gacy and his part-time job of being a clown at birthday parties is also a frontrunner, but when it comes to film, few clowns have left an impression as strong as Pennywise.

Although the ’90 version of It stars John Ritter, Harry Anderson, and the young talents of Jonathan Brandis and Seth Green, the standout performance in the film is that of Curry. Much of the film features scenes of characters debating the course of action they should take against the threats haunting them, which allowed Curry to stand out against other performances with his vaudevillian and terrifying antics.

Dead Mouse Productions will be helming the feature-length documentary, who have previously produced heavily researched explorations of horror staples Fright Night and Hellraiser.

The Blu-ray and DVD release of It features commentary as a special feature, but skimps on any intensive behind-the-scenes details, with Curry being noticeably absent from supplemental materials.

When it comes to It, Curry is the biggest draw one could get, but hopefully Curry is only the beginning of many of the original cast and crew who will be involved with the documentary.

From films like Jodorowsky’s Dune to Lost Soul: The Doomed Journey of Richard Stanley’s Island of Dr. Moreau, the desire to learn the behind-the-scenes stories of how classic films were brought to life has never been higher.

The timing of Pennywise: The Story of It‘s release will most likely fall in between the first and second parts of the theatrical adaptations, when fans around the world will clamor for as much It info as they can get.

