Is Prince’s Feuding Family Coming Together at the 2016 American Music Awards (AMAs)?

Photography by @nandymcclean A photo posted by PRINCESTAGRAM (@prince) on Oct 22, 2015 at 6:35pm PDT

Since Prince’s death in April, his family has been at odds.

Perez Hilton reports Prince’s siblings, who have been at war over the contents of his estate, will be coming back together tonight to celebrate and honor their late brother.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The icon’s sister, Tyka Nelson, planned a trip for her entire family to the 2016 American Music Award’s show despite the continued unrest within their family.

The family will stand together on stage in honor of Prince’s contribution to music and the legacy he left behind to artists and fans alike.

Prince’s album, Purple Rain, is slotted to win for a Top Soundtrack Award this evening.

The American Music Awards are held live this evening at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Tune in to Womanista’s Red Carpet coverage at 6pm EST and the live show at 8pm EST tonight!

This article originally appeared on our sister site, Womanista.com.