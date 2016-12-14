Investigators Are Still Coming Up With Nothing On Kim Kardashian Paris Robbery

Two months after reality star Kim Kardashian was robbed in Paris, investigators say that the crime was so well-planned, they have no leads on the suspects.

According to Kardashian, she was robbed at gunpoint in her hotel in Paris for roughly $6.5 million worth of jewelry. Many theories are emerging as to how the crime was pulled off and why no culprits have been apprehended.

A theory from a former bodyguard for the West family thinks the crime might not have even happened. According to reports, the suspects were dressed as cops, which is how they got so close to Kardashian, but the former bodyguard points out that a trained security team would have spotted the fake uniforms instantly and prevented the crime from happening.

Another theory is that the police force in Paris simply doesn’t care about the crime since no one got hurt and Kardashian clearly has no lack of funds to maintain her lifestyle. Some of the responses to the crime have been to merely dismiss them because of Kardashian’s fame and her frequent use of social media could inform anyone of her whereabouts and the amount of jewelry she had on her.

