Incorporated: Episode 3 Sneak Peek Teaches Us What’s Yucky

In a new sneak peek for tonight’s episode of Incorporated from producers Matt Damon And Ben Affleck, we learn exactly how the wealthy kids in the Green Zone are…brainwashed.

If you see something yucky, call Mr. Bucky!

We’re wondering what exactly is considered “yucky” in the Green Zone?

Here’s the synopsis for Season 1, Episode 3 “Human Resources” of Incorporated:

An executive from a rival company covertly offers to divulge valuable secrets, prompting Ben, Elizabeth, and Julian to plan a defection. Meanwhile, Laura responds to a domestic betrayal; and in the past, Aaron and Elena meet again.

Incorporated takes us into a brand new dystopian future where natural resources are exhausted and corporations control the country with a compelling storyline of love, competition, and breaking the barriers intertwined.

The most powerful science fiction holds up a mirror to our world,” said Dave Howe, President, Syfy & Chiller. “Incorporated is exactly that type of smart, provocative series, delivering a fresh, edge of your seat thriller that challenges notions of the world we live in today. We look forward to working with the stellar teams at Pearl Street Films, CBS Television Studios and Universal Cable Productions to bring it to life for Syfy viewers this year.”

Set in a future where companies have seemingly unlimited power, Incorporated centers around Ben Larson, a young executive who risks everything to infiltrate the all-controlling corporate world and save the woman he loves. In the process, he will take on the entire system — with deadly consequences. Incorporated comes from executive producers Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Ted Humphrey and Jennifer Todd.

Incorporated airs every Wednesday evening at 10/9 c on SyFy.