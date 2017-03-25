Iggy Azalea Just Can’t Stop Twerking To Her New Single

In addition to her incredibly catchy single “Fancy,” Iggy Azalea gained fame and notoriety from her enviable posterior. In other words, people love her big butt, which she has no problem showing off. The rapper released a video for her latest single, “Mo’ Bounce,” which featured plenty of bizarre twerking, but Azalea couldn’t limit her twerking skills to just the music video and took to Snapchat to show off more of her booty bouncing.

In the video posted to her social media account, the 26-year-old stripped shook her butt in a pair of tight yoga pants in addition to stripping off a robe to reveal a pink, mesh bodysuit. The video showcased not only her shapely derrière, but also plenty of cleavage as her figure spilled out of the sides of the outfit.

In case her Snapchat account wasn’t enough proof of her proclivity to twerk, the video for “Mo’ Bounce” shows the rapper traveling around the world to recruit the best twerkers different countries have to offer, while also allowing the singer to show off her own skills in the process.

Originally from Australia, the singer is no stranger to being provocative and also being the subject of controversy. Azalea has been accused of appropriating black culture in her music and style, which hasn’t resonated well with the hip-hop community.

As if her sound and style weren’t controversial enough, Azalea had a public break-up with Los Angeles Laker Nick Young, who openly revealed he cheated on the singer.

Yet another controversy that Azalea has taken part in is a public feud with fellow rapper Nicki Minaj, with a long series of social media insults being traded back and forth, going back over seven years.

Regardless of all the scandals and controversies, Azalea doesn’t look any worse for wear as she prepares to release her latest album, Digital Distortion.

