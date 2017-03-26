Furious Husband Unleashes His Anger in Facebook Post After Wife Was Fired From Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel has found itself in the middle of a viral feud.

One husband took to Facebook to express his anger when he found out his wife got fired from the establishment after working there for 11 years. As Delish reports, the internet listened.

Brad Reid Byrd was “pissed off” to find out his wife was laid off for no reason. He said that she was a dedicated worker who would work on average 50 to 60 hours a week. Byrd claims Cracker Barrel’s excuse “was that she wasn’t working out.”

He essentially asked his Facebook friends to troll the restaurant chain to get answers as to why she was fired. His post was shared almost 2,000 times in under one month.

Of course, the internet took his story and ran with it. Some people created a petition to help him get answers, which now has over 21,000 supporters. Others got #JusticeForBradsWife to trend on Twitter and created hilarious memes. In addition, some restaurants posted “Now Hiring Brad’s Wife!” on their outdoor signs in solidarity to the Byrds.

Meanwhile, Byrd realized he had created a monstrous viral meme. On his Facebook profile, he asked everyone to stop harassing his local Cracker Barrel: “Remember that some very good people work for them,” he wrote Thursday. On Friday morning he posted again, reiterating his note.

Cracker Barrel has not publicly responded.

