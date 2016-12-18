Husband of Late Country Music Star Jean Shepard Injured in Stabbing, Two Killed

Two people were killed and one injured during a triple stabbing in Hendersonville, TN, The Tennessean reports. The husband of late country singer Jean Shepard, Benny Birchfield, was the only surviving victim of the stabbing.

The incident took place at Birchfield’s home and the Hendersonville Police Department received a call about the incident around 3 a.m., according to Sgt. Jim Vaughn.

When the police arrived, they found Birchfield, 79, wounded in the front yard of his home.

Inside the house, police found a 21-year-old man, now identified as Travis Sanders, who was pronounced dead at the scene with a gunshot wound, WKRN reports. They also found 18-year-old Icie Hawkins, a granddaughter of Birchfield, who was transported to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

Sgt. Vaughn said the 79-year-old was sent to the hospital for surgery and his condition is improving.

Birchfield’s neighbor, Michael Gay, told News 2 that he was a “great guy.”

“He kind of told me a little about himself, but mainly the past couple months, since his wife passed, we tried to do what we could to help with food or whatever to let him know we are here to help,” Gay said.

Shepard was a Country Music Hall of Fame member and member of Grand Old Opry for more than 60 years. She died at the age of 82 in September.

