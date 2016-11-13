Hundreds Show Support for Dying Dog’s Final Walk

An 18-year-old whippet named Walnut spent his final walk on the beach with hundreds of human and canine friends, thanks to the social media efforts of his owner, Mark Woods.

Knowing he would be putting Walnut down, Woods launched a Facebook event inviting friends and well-wishers to join him and Walnut on a final stroll on the beach on Porth Beach in Newquay, Cornwall on November 12. Wrapped in a blanket and carried by Woods, Walnut took one final dip in the ocean, surrounded by countless others who came out to show their support.

Walnut died hours later in Woods’ arms, joined by his human family as well as whippet companions “Charlie,” “Monty,” and “Nelson.”

Woods posted on Facebook: “Thank you to the hundreds of people that (sic) attended this walk this morning and to all those that had their own walks with their beloved pets at 9.30am all around the world.

“I also want to thank the wonderful people of Newquay for their support which I will never forget as long as I live. God bless you all.”

