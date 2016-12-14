How I Met Your Mother Dad Spinoff In The Works From This Is Us Writing Duo

How I Met Your Mother is finally getting the spinoff it deserves. How I Met Your Father isn’t a traditional spinoff series in the sense that it will follow one of more of the previous series characters, but instead it will follow the same format as the previous series. This news comes two and a half years after the spinoff How I Met Your Dad epically failed.

The new spinoff will feature a new story, new characters, and new writers. Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, the current co-executive producers of This is Us will be writing the script. The writers for the original series, How I Met Your Mother will serve as executive producers, though the amount of their involvement is still undetermined.

Right now, little is known about the story itself. What is known is that the series will follow the life of one character – presumably alongside that person’s friends and/or family – as they find their spouse. So, it’s probably safe to say that there will be more opening scenes with children staring blankly at the audience.

With the incredible team behind the breakout, NCB show This is Us behind the script, this spinoff is sure to be just what fans of the series is looking for to fill the HIMYM hole that has been created in the show’s absence.

