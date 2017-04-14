Watch A Horse Lay A Steel Boot On An Unsuspecting Alligator

In the animal kingdom, there are many great battles. There’s Snake vs. Crocodile, Shark vs. Octopus, Buffalo vs. Lion, and also Giraffe vs. Lion, just to name a few. What you might not be as familiar with, however, is Horse vs. Alligator. Oh yeah. Apparently, horses do not have time for alligator shenanigans.

In the above video, you witness something no human ever imagined would be captured on camera. A stallion essentially curb-stomping an alligator.

It seems bizarre, but horses are known to be mysteriously intuitive so the dude probably suspected that the alligator was gonna take a bit out of him or one of his friends if they just let him sit there long enough.

So, while it appears to be unprovoked, it’s really more of a preemptive measure. This defense would almost certainly hold up in animal court because it turns out that horses, much like their cousin the donkey, are ultra bad-assess.

The poor alligator just slumps away. Defeated from a battle he didn’t even know he’d be fighting.

Even though he’s a tiny-brained monster who knows only carnage, it’s hard to not feel at least a little bit sorry for the guys. Nobody likes being sucker-punched. Even if they could potentially be planning to do something that would deserve it.

[H/T: val Alvarez / YouTube]