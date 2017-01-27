Honey Boo Boo’s Mom Is Getting Her Own Reality Television Show

Mama June Shannon is back on TV after TLC canceled Here Comes Honey Boo Boo in 2014 after allegations that she had rekindled her relationship with a convicted child molester named Mark McDaniel who had abused one of her daughters.

Now, WEtv is giving Honey Boo Boo’s mom her own show, “Mama June: From Not to Hot” after appearing on the networks other show “Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars” back in 2015.

According to Huffington Post, the seven-episode series “will follow Mama June as she embarks on a quest of self-discovery that will redefine who she is as a woman, mother, lover, and celebrity,” according to WEtv’s press release.

“We are pleased to show viewers a new side of Mama June as she transforms her body, and her life, while still maintaining her signature sense of humor,” the statement continued.

“We are rooting for her as she goes on her amazing journey and we know the audience will too.”

