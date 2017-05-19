Honey Boo Boo Has Created A Twitter Account, And The Feed Is Already Getting Wild

Honey Boo Boo is an 11-year-old beauty pageant queen who once starred in her own reality TV series Here Comes Honey Boo Boo. The series chronicled her family life and detailed what it took to be a pageant queen while growing up in the small town of McIntyre, GA. The 11-year-old has signed up for Twitter and, as you can imagine, it looks like it was run by an 11-year-old.

I’m the real honey boo boo and also made sure to drop a follow pic.twitter.com/z0AUMZ4gS5 — Alana (@socrazygirl30) January 9, 2017

In this day and age of cyberbullying and stalkers, many parents do everything they can to prevent their young children from being contact by strangers on the internet. However, Honey Boo Boo’s mom, who refers to herself as “Mama June,” not only is okay with her 11-year-old being on Twitter, but even endorses it.

Go follow the real Honey Boo Boo Alana @socrazygirl30 this page is ran by alana herself — Mama June (@MamaJune_BooBoo) February 15, 2017

It’s tough to understand what kind of person would want to follow the Twitter account of a former “reality star” that’s still only 11 years old, but somehow the account already has over a thousand followers.

The original TV series ran for four seasons but was eventually axed amidst controversy when Mama June began dating a registered sex offender. Apparently, the powers that be didn’t think the image of a mother figure dating a sex offender on a show that revolved around a young child wasn’t a good look for the series, resulting in cancellation.

Mama June and Honey Boo Boo, real name Alana, will be returning to television with the series Mama June: From Not to Hot, which focuses on the pair and the transformations they’ve made since their last series, most notably, June losing a lot of weight and undergoing plastic surgery procedures.

Do you think Mama June and Honey Boo Boo should throw in the towel and stop trying to be relevant or will you be tuning into the brand-new series? Let us know in the comments!

