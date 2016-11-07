Homeland Season 6 Trailer Released

The first tension-filled trailer for Homeland season 6 has been released! Watch it up above.

The season 6 promo is pretty enigmatic, but it seems to catch up with Carrie Mathison (Claire Danes) and Saul Berenson (Mandy Patinkin) and the rest of the intelligence community players in a sort of shared existential crisis.

New additions like Elizabeth Keane (House of Cards actress Elizabeth Marvel) look to be bringing a new political wave that seems to put Carrie at odds with CIA director Dar Adal, with Saul likely caught in the middle as usual.

Meanwhile, of course, new threats mount in the shadows, and Carrie just tries to deal with motherhood, after losing her man, Jonas.

Homeland is slated to air Sunday, January 15, 2017 at 9 PM on Showtime.