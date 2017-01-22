Hillary Clinton Takes To Twitter To Thank Every Women’s March Protester

Hillary Clinton shared her support to all protestors across the world marching on Saturday, Jan. 21, in the Women’s March.

“Thanks for standing, speaking & marching for our values @womensmarch,” she wrote on Twitter. “Important as ever. I truly believe we’re always Stronger Together.”

Thanks for standing, speaking & marching for our values @womensmarch. Important as ever. I truly believe we’re always Stronger Together. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 21, 2017

Clinton once said, “Human rights are women’s right and women’s right are human rights, once and for all.” Many protestors have united and celebrated her words during the march.

An hour later, she tweeted a beautiful painting by Louisa Cannell in honor of the march and wrote, ” ‘Hope Not Fear’ Indeed.”

And what a beautiful piece by Louisa Cannell. #womensmarch 👊👊🏻👊🏼👊🏽✨ pic.twitter.com/7h3Bzx79nB — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 21, 2017

It is unclear if Clinton will be participating in any of the marches planned across the country.

Also, see below Clinton’s tweet right before Donald Trump became President:

I’m here today to honor our democracy & its enduring values. I will never stop believing in our country & its future. #Inauguration — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 20, 2017

