Hilary Duff Shows Off Her Impressive Physique In A Tiny Bikini While On Vacation

Everyone who follows Hilary Duff knows that she works her butt off to look amazing in a bikini. For those who don’t follow Duff, it’s easy to see that she works her butt off. The former Disney Channel star is fit, toned, and muscular in all the right places – and she showed all of it off while vacationing in Mexico.

Duff was spotted having fun in the sand rocking a tiny pink bikini and a wide brimmed hat. Her insane washboard abs were on full display and the cut of her bottoms showed off her muscular legs and tight bottom. She even shows off her strong arms while doing a few yoga poses near the ocean.

The Younger star was all smiles as she relaxed with a few friends, soaking up the sun. She even purchased a few souvenirs from a beach vendor and had a joyful chat with him and his little boy. She almost seemed to be having too much fun as she went back and forth between her party on the beach and the beautiful ocean waves.

Eventually, Duff and her friends would head back to their hotel and get ready for a night out. Duff made sure to capture the night on her Instagram page.

“Girls girls girls,” Duff captioned the photo of her and a few friends with drinks.

The Disney alum recently posted a photo of herself laying across her bed. In the caption, she mentioned that in the past she always had issues with certain parts of her body – her legs being one of them. But over time, she learned to love not only her legs but herself.

“I began to realize that my legs are STRONG and they carry me every. single. day,” she captioned the photo. “Our bodies are amazing and something to be grateful for. I’m ME and that’s really enough!”

Of course, Hilary is beautiful, whether she is hanging around in her jeans and t-shirts, lounging in a bikini, or rocking a red carpet gown. This actress has been and will always be gorgeous.

