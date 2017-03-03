Hilary Duff Debuts ‘Bright’ New Look On Instagram

Hilary Duff has debuted an all new look on Instagram, and her transformation makes her shine ever brighter. The 29-year-old actress lightened her signature blond tresses even more and it looks absolutely stunning.

The mother-of-one captioned the pic: “I went BLONDER! Thanks to the new @Joico #BlondeLife Brightening & Lightening System + my girl @riawna for the transformation! This bright blonde got me feelin so fresh #LiveTheBlondeLife #hairjoi.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Younger actress’ photo showed her snapping a selfie with a hair stylist after having her locks brightened and lightened. Hilary looks gorgeous as her shoulder-length locks are parted down the middle of her head and flow down in waves around her face.

Many of Duff’s followers clearly loved the former Lizzie McGuire star’s new look as they showered the snap with more than 142k likes and hundreds of comments about her bright blond transformation. “Loving the color,” one fan wrote, “And the lip gloss is a great tint too.”

Earlier this week, Hilary Duff was spotted with her ex-husband Mike Comrie. This was the first time that the pair has been seen together since the former NHL star was accused of rape in February.

No word yet as to what the two were discussing, or how Duff’s current beau, music producer Matthew Koma, felt about the reunion.

I went BLONDER! Thanks to the new @Joico #BlondeLife Brightening & Lightening System + my girl @riawna for the transformation! This bright blonde got me feelin so fresh 👱🏻‍♀️#LiveTheBlondeLife #hairjoi ✨💛 A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Mar 1, 2017 at 10:10am PST

Duff and Comrie called it quits on their marriage back in 2014. Despite the fact that they got divorced, Hilary Duff doesn’t regret tying the knot with Comrie.

“[Marriage] is a sacred thing, obviously,” she said while talking on the podcast The Love Bomb. “It’s something to be taken very seriously, and I was so happy to be married. I think that I was in a very successful marriage for a long time. I never want to have any negative…I mean, that’s hard to say, ‘no negative feelings.’ But we got together based on love, and we separated in a very loving way.”

To keep up with Hilary Duff, follow her on Instagram here.

What do you think about Hilary Duff‘s new look?

Up Next:

[H/T Instagram: Hilary Duff]

Want the chance to win one of Logan’s claws thanks to Regal & IMAX? Click the here or the image below to enter!