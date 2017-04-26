Helen Mirren Emerges In First ‘Winchester’ Photo

The first image of Helen Mirren in Winchester has emerged, in which she stars as the eccentric Sarah Winchester who thought she needed to build an elaborate home to prevent spirits from finding her.

The film’s synopsis is as follows:

“Inspired by true events, Winchester follows the story of firearm heiress Sarah Winchester (Helen Mirren), who was convinced that she was haunted by the souls killed at the hands of the Winchester Repeating Rifle. After the sudden deaths of her husband and child, she threw herself into the 24-hours a day, seven days a week construction of an enormous mansion designed to keep the evil spirits at bay. But when skeptical San Francisco psychiatrist Eric Price (Jason Clarke) is dispatched to the estate to evaluate her state of mind, he discovers that her obsession may not be so insane after all. The film will take audiences inside the labyrinth-like house that is believed to be one of the most haunted places in the world.”

The film is directed by Michael and Peter Spierig whose previous films include Predestination, Daybreakers, and Undead. The brothers have a unique style, which they’ve applied to the upcoming Saw: Legacy. We look forward to seeing how that style brings the supernatural antagonists of the film to life, something we haven’t quite seen in their previous films.

The film is slated for a Spring 2018 release.

