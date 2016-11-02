Heidi Klum Truly Outdoes Herself For Halloween

Queen of Halloween, Heidi Klum, reigns supreme again this year. The supermodel went above and beyond for this year’s costume, not only dressing up herself, but turning five other women into her clones.

The 43-year-old made quite the entrance to her massive NYC party, posing inside a crate with her look-alikes. The outside of the crate said, “Made in Germany.”

The front of the crate was removed to reveal Klum and her clones posing in matching over-the-knee boots and white bodysuits.

Thanks to the magic of prosthetics and makeup, the six women weren’t simply matching but identical. It took prosthetics and special effects experts as well as a talented makeup artist to pull off the stunt.

@heidiklum clones herself for Halloween! #heidiklum #heidihalloween A video posted by Alicia like Patricia (@aliciacpowell) on Oct 31, 2016 at 9:29pm PDT

This article first appeared on Womanista.com