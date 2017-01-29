Heidi Klum Let’s It All Hang Out On Harper’s BAZAAR Red Carpet

Former Victoria’s Secret model, Heidi Klum is known for her career in fashion. She has strutted her stuff on catwalks all around the world wearing everything from figure hiding coats to revealing lingerie. Though she is no longer working the runway, Klum is still blowing people away with her bold and daring fashion statements.

For the Harper’s BAZAAR 150 anniversary party in Los Angeles, the 43-year-old TV host rocked the red carpet wearing a simple black suit – expect she didn’t have anything on under her jacket. The low cut and revealing coat allowed Klum to let it all hang out, tastefully, of course.

The suit clung exactly where it needed to, hiding what Klum didn’t want to show off to the crowd. What it didn’t hide, however, was the fact that the German model wasn’t wearing a bra. What’s more, the model decided to wear a long chain necklace that just happened to hang provocatively between her breasts.

Klum, who is known for her time hosting the fashion competition Project Runway, knows that the best way to be sexy is to show just the right amount of skin, which she nailed in the ensemble.

@harpersbazaarus Happy 150th anniversary 😃 @wendyiles_hair @lindahaymakeup @redemptionofficial #aboutlastnight #LA A video posted by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on Jan 28, 2017 at 10:34am PST

Klum wasn’t the only model at the event that night who wanted to show off their sexy figures. Reality star turned model, Kendall Jenner was also at the event. She was sporting a see-through lace dress by La Perla that had a thigh-high slit up the side and a nude bodysuit underneath. Tastefully done see-through seems to be a favorite of Jenner’s, as she regularly posts photos of herself in similar outfits on Instagram.

Needless to say, if you are going to party at Harper’s BAZAAR, you’ve got to make a statement on the red carpet.

