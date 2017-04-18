Heidi Klum Enjoys Fun In The Sun In Skimpy Bikini

Heidi Klum has been on a tropical vacation as of late alongside boyfriend Vito Schnabel, and the latest pictures show the supermodel in elite form.

I can watch you do this all day ….❤️🏄💦 A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on Apr 10, 2017 at 7:59am PDT

In a photo posted by Entertainment Tonight, the 43-year-old America’s Got Talent judge is seen flashing her model physique in a black-and-white bikini. The two-piece is super small, so it puts all of Klum’s assets on display.

The photo was taken in Costa Rica, where the couple has been sight-seeing, sunbathing and surfing.

Klum hasn’t been shy about showing off her vacation adventures. She’s posted shots of Schnabel surfing (seen above), fun selfies and an extremely revealing fishing shot.

In the photo posted last week, Klum is seen topless on a boat while fishing. It drove Instagram wild and racked up 71,000 likes.

Gone Fishin !!! 🐟 A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on Apr 12, 2017 at 8:20am PDT

The Victoria’ Secret model is still extremely active in television. She’s currently hosted Germany’s Next Top Model, as she has for all of the show’s 12 seasons. She’s also slated to return to Project Runway when it returns for its next seasons.

She’ll be a judge on the next season of America’s Got Talent, which returns on May 30.

