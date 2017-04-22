Heidi Klum Shares Intimate Videos Of Preparation for Lingerie Photo Shoot

It takes much more than just being a gorgeous supermodel to get prepared for a sexy lingerie shoot, as Heidi Klum proved on social media recently. The product of sizzling snaps might appear effortless, but Klum gave her followers an inside look at the preparation required to pull off a sultry shoot.

To give the appearance of the perfect sun-kissed tan, makeup artists had to apply bronzer to the model’s chest, which she gave fans an up close look at.

The photo shoot was her line of lingerie, Heidi Klum Intimates, which shows how sexy one can be when they purchase the lingerie she designs

The photo shoot comes after a long vacation for the model, who was spotted in the Caribbean with her boyfriend. She chronicled her adventures all across Instagram, ranging from fun selfies to sexy snaps.

The 43-year-old is currently preparing to film a new season of America’s Got Talent, proving just how hectic her schedule can be. She also hosts Germany’s Next Top Model, as she has for the show’s entire run, and will also return to participate in Project Runway.

