‘Hawaii Five-O’s Keo Woolford Dies at 49

Actor and filmmaker Keo Woolford passed away on Monday.

Woolford, 49, suffered a stroke on Friday and was taken to the Pali Momi Medical Center in Waimalu, HI, where he later died, according to his publicist Tracy Larrua.

Woolford is best known for his recurring role as Detective James Chang on six seasons of CBS’ Hawaii Five-O from 2011-2015, Deadline reports.

He also wrote and directed the 2013 Indie film The Haumana that concentrated on hula and Hawaiian culture. He was working on a follow up movie at the time of his death. He also starred in The People I’ve Slept With and Godzilla.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family during this time.

