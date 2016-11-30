Haunting Images Surface Of Brazilian Soccer Team Taken Hours Before Fatal Crash

A plane chartered by the Brazilian soccer team Atletico Chapecoense has crashed, causing the deaths of 75 passengers while six survivors fight for their lives in a hospital. The plane crashed in the mountains near Medellin, Colombia as the team was making their way to a championship game for the Copa Sudamericana, a well-known continental club tournament. Through social media, the team documented their journey, sadly, not knowing it would be their last.

La última imagen: el plantel de Chapecoense posó con el avión de la tragedia antes de embarcar. #FuerzaChape. pic.twitter.com/QZdsjxXeIm — SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) November 29, 2016

The above photo was taken shortly before the flight embarked on its journey, but many players kept their fans updated throughout the flight. Goalkeeper Danilo Padilha and Defender Alan Ruschel posted this photo of the two together before takeoff, and even though Padilha survived the crash, he was only able to make a call to his wife before succumbing to his injuries.

Defender Filipe Machado posted this video shortly before takeoff, seen having fun and joking around with teammates.

The cause of the crash is still unknown, and this is believed to be the worst tragedy for a national soccer team since a flight carrying Zambia’s national team crashed into the ocean in 1993, killing everyone on board. Around the world, soccer fans have responded to the tragedy. Brazil’s President Michel Temer has declared three days of mourning, and the government is helping cover expenses for family members who must retrieve loved ones’ remains. Many teams held moments of silence before games to honor their fallen peers.

El #RealMadrid realizó un minuto de silencio en el entrenamiento por los accidentados de #Chapecoense. El mundo del fútbol de luto. pic.twitter.com/Lo37Yv51HF — Impacto Fútbol (@ImpactoFutbol) November 29, 2016

The team the Chapecoense were set to play, Atletico Nacional, have asked the tournament organizers to award the championship to their deceased opponents.

