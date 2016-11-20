Harry Potter Stars Evanna Lynch & Robbie Jarvis Confirm Their Relationship’s Last Horcrux Destroyed

Luna Lovegood and James Potter were separated by a couple of decades and a pesky thing called “death,” but that didn’t stop actors Evanna Lynch and Robbie Jarvis from becoming a magical pair. The duo only confirmed in April of 2015 that they had started seeing one another in 2007, but only 18 months after going public, they’ve called it quits.

Evanna Lynch and Robbie Jarvis (aka Luna Lovegood and James Potter) have broken up 💔 https://t.co/Sq9nBdaifp pic.twitter.com/Enwcg3ftrV — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) November 19, 2016

Luna Lovegood was the eccentric classmate of Harry Potter, first appearing in Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix. Lynch brought just the right amount of aloofness and charm to the eccentric Luna, who mostly served as a supporting character. However, her father revealed to Harry the nature of the Deathly Hallows, making her a vital part of the mythology. James Potter, well, was Harry Potter’s dad, and audiences saw Jarvis’ interpretation of the character for the first time in Order of the Phoenix also.

At last week’s premiere of the newest movie set in the world created by J.K. Rowling, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Lynch confirmed that the duo had split. Although she claimed they remain friends, her social media accounts have shared more emotional posts that hint at how tough it’s been for the star to leave the 9-year relationship behind.

