Hannah Montana Set To Come Back To Disney Channel

You may not have thought it was possible, but Hannah Montana is officially coming back to Disney Channel on December 3, 2016. Though the channel has not announced an official reboot, the show will be returning in the form of a marathon.

In honor of the holiday season, Disney will be running the ultimate Hannah Montana marathon. All four seasons of the popular show will air. That means your holiday season will officially be filled with Miley Cyrus and her alter egos.

As of today, there are no plans to officially reboot the series. However, Jason Earles, who played Cyrus’ on-screen brother has noted that he is interested in returning to his role. Perhaps, like other Disney series from the time – That’s So Raven and Boy Meets World – there could be a show focused on the next generation of Stewart’s.

It’s been five years since the show officially ended, but that doesn’t mean that true Hannah Montana fans have forgotten it. If you’re a fan, get out your blonde wigs and celebrate the return of the secret popstar. If you’re not, make sure the fans in your house don’t turn on Disney Channel on December 3rd.

[H/T Teen Vogue]