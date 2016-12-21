Hannah Montana And Lizzy McGuire Return To Disney Channel

Instead of looking forward into the new year, this New Year’s Day, Disney Channel is taking a trip down memory lane. Disney has decided to celebrate the first of the year with a marathon of very first episodes of some of it’s best and most popular shows.

More than 30 Disney Channel shows will be appearing in the dubbed “First on the First Marathon.” This includes classics such as Lizzie McGuire, Hannah Montana, Sunny with a Chance, and Wizards of Waverly Place. This means you’ll get a chance to see stars like Hilary Duff, Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato, and Miley Cyrus back before they made it big.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Disney Channel will present the FIRST episode from over 30 popular Disney Channel series on January 1st starting at 8:00 a.m. #FirstsontheFirst #NewYear A photo posted by DisneyChannelPR (@disneychannelpr) on Dec 19, 2016 at 5:24pm PST

Disney has built quite the collection of original shows that have hit with different audiences over the years. So, that means that both the new and old school viewer will enjoy the First on the First Marathon. Disney can be particularly stingie when it comes to pulling some of it’s older shows out of the vault for reruns, making this the perfect time for old viewers to introduce new viewers to the classic shows.

Of course, it is a bit cruel of the channel to only show the first episode of each series. But, luckily, thanks to streaming services like Netflix, it’s become a little easier for fans to rewatch their old favorites to see how well they’ve held up over time.

Next: Descendants 2 Coming to Disney Channel in 2017, Miley Cyrus Has A Simple Strategy When It Comes To Liam Hemsworth, Demi Lovato Makes Huge Announcement About Her Future In The Music Business

[H/T Teen Vouge]