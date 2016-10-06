Gwen Stefani’s Rep Addresses Her Pregnancy Rumors

Dozens of rumors have appeared on the Internet in recent months about Gwen Stefani‘s supposed pregnancy with boyfriend Blake Shelton‘s baby, but the singer’s rep spoke to Gossip Cop recently to put them all to rest.

(Photo: Twitter / @hits975)

Amid stories alleging that Stefani is pregnant with Shelton’s baby and that the country singer is planning to marry her before the child is born, a rep for Stefani is asserting that no such thing is the case, calling the allegations “untrue.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The new issue of Life & Style asserts that Stefani has been wanting a baby girl because she’s been “outnumbered” in her home for years (the singer has three sons with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.) A source also allegedly claims that Stefani “wouldn’t want to be an unwed mother at the time of the baby’s birth, so she’ll definitely be marrying Blake before then.”

We’re inclined to believe Stefani’s rep on this one- what do you think, Womanistas?

This story first appeared at Womanista.