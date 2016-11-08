Gwen Stefani Fires Back at ‘Dumb’ Adam Levine After He Jokes He Wants to Punch Her Boyfriend Blake Shelton

I wanna punch young @blakeshelton‘s face so hard pic.twitter.com/5Z2AuFTWXe— Adam Levine (@adamlevine) November 7, 2016
Gwen Stefani is one protective girlfriend!
The 47-year-old singer fired back at Adam Levine after he tweeted out a picture of Blake Shelton on Sunday, ET reports.
“I wanna punch young Blake Shelton’s face so hard,” Levine wrote alongside a black-and-white picture of Shelton from his high school years.
Even though it seemed to be a joke, Stefani didn’t let it slide, “@adamlevine u r so dumb Gx,” the singer responded 14 minutes later with a few angry emojis.
@adamlevine u r so dumb😡💩🙉 Gx https://t.co/lMRGtfkBLz— Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) November 7, 2016
Stefani’s fans also defended her country singer boyfriend with a similar tweet of Levine. “@blakeshelton I wanna punch young @adamlevine ‘s face! And old @adamlevine ‘s face too. Lol,” the fan tweeted.
@blakeshelton I wanna punch young @adamlevine ‘s face! And old @adamlevine ‘s face too. Lol😀 pic.twitter.com/yBd4Q5B9Mq— Where Did My Lamb Go (@SageAna0713) November 7, 2016
