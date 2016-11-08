Gwen Stefani Fires Back at ‘Dumb’ Adam Levine After He Jokes He Wants to Punch Her Boyfriend Blake Shelton

I wanna punch young @blakeshelton‘s face so hard pic.twitter.com/5Z2AuFTWXe — Adam Levine (@adamlevine) November 7, 2016

Gwen Stefani is one protective girlfriend!

The 47-year-old singer fired back at Adam Levine after he tweeted out a picture of Blake Shelton on Sunday, ET reports.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I wanna punch young Blake Shelton’s face so hard,” Levine wrote alongside a black-and-white picture of Shelton from his high school years.

Even though it seemed to be a joke, Stefani didn’t let it slide, “@adamlevine u r so dumb Gx,” the singer responded 14 minutes later with a few angry emojis.

Stefani’s fans also defended her country singer boyfriend with a similar tweet of Levine. “@blakeshelton I wanna punch young @adamlevine ‘s face! And old @adamlevine ‘s face too. Lol,” the fan tweeted.

This article originally appeared on our sister site, Womanista.com.