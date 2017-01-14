Guy Unearths Ancient Tomi Lahren Video Footage, And Some Big Discoveries Were Made

The Blaze‘s Tomi Lahren has become one of the biggest names in media recently with her fiery hot takes on political issues. The conservative talk show host generates millions of views on social media during her broadcasts, and recently the Internet has been determined to bring her down a couple notches.

Earlier this week, some of her old tweets re-surfaced from her days in college at UNLV. Some people seemed outraged by the messages, but most of the behavior could be chalked up to college student antics.

Videos by PopCulture.com

A man named Matt Gehring was clearly inspired by the backlash from these old tweets as the Twitter user did some research in order to unearth old videos of Tomi Lahren.

The clips show the 24-year-old hosting a show called The Scramble, and some have argued that she sounds totally liberal in these videos from years past!

Check out the tweets from Matt Gehring about Tomi Lahren below:

Thought you saw everything there was online about @TomiLahren and her pandering to an audience? Think again… — Matt Gehring (@mattryanx) January 12, 2017

Tomi, in college, hosted & served as a panelist on “The Scramble,” a show in the journalism program, before she squawked for a living. pic.twitter.com/E5bnOpntUs — Matt Gehring (@mattryanx) January 12, 2017

In 2017, Tomi calls everyone snowflakes and fragile. But in 2014, Tomi hosted this civil discussion about slurs and their place in society. pic.twitter.com/ed31Be9e5k — Matt Gehring (@mattryanx) January 12, 2017

Tomi’s favorite hobby in 2016 was calling climate change “bad weather.” But in 2014, she said it was an agreed-upon scientific consensus. pic.twitter.com/0PkMPVNfMD — Matt Gehring (@mattryanx) January 12, 2017

Tomi won’t mention the words “gun control” without blaming Islam. But she calls it a multi-dimensional issue here, with no mention of Islam. pic.twitter.com/evDEUVbdPc — Matt Gehring (@mattryanx) January 12, 2017

This isn’t just growing up & changing her opinions. It’s called getting hired to a propaganda machine, selling out and lying. #GrowUpTammy — Matt Gehring (@mattryanx) January 12, 2017

Gehring ended his Twitter rant with the message: “This isn’t just growing up & changing her opinions. It’s called getting hired to a propaganda machine, selling out and lying. #GrowUpTammy.”

What are your thoughts about these unearthed videos of Tomi Lahren?

MORE: Tomi Lahren Reveals Absurd Instagram Pic, And Twitter Burnt The House Down Over It | Tomi Lahren Blasts The Daily Show After Her Appearance On The Show | The Internet Found All Of Conservative Anchor Tomi Lahren’s Old Tweets, And They Are Graphic

[H/T Bro Bible]