Guy Unearths Ancient Tomi Lahren Video Footage, And Some Big Discoveries Were Made

The Blaze‘s Tomi Lahren has become one of the biggest names in media recently with her fiery hot takes on political issues. The conservative talk show host generates millions of views on social media during her broadcasts, and recently the Internet has been determined to bring her down a couple notches.

Earlier this week, some of her old tweets re-surfaced from her days in college at UNLV. Some people seemed outraged by the messages, but most of the behavior could be chalked up to college student antics.

A man named Matt Gehring was clearly inspired by the backlash from these old tweets as the Twitter user did some research in order to unearth old videos of Tomi Lahren.

The clips show the 24-year-old hosting a show called The Scramble, and some have argued that she sounds totally liberal in these videos from years past!

Check out the tweets from Matt Gehring about Tomi Lahren below:

Gehring ended his Twitter rant with the message: “This isn’t just growing up & changing her opinions. It’s called getting hired to a propaganda machine, selling out and lying. #GrowUpTammy.”

What are your thoughts about these unearthed videos of Tomi Lahren?

