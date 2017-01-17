Guy Lights Off 200,000 Sparklers At The Same Time, Epic Fireworks Display Ensues

When it comes to fireworks, sparklers have a reputation for being about as exciting and dangerous as a container of thumbtacks, relegated to just lighting and handing over to children. However, if you get enough sparklers together, let’s say roughly 200,000, you get to witness the equivalent of 200,000 boxes of thumbtacks.

Reykjavik, Iceland has a reputation for having one of the most dazzling New Year’s Eve fireworks celebrations in the world because I guess Reykjavik wants to have a reputation for anything other than a crumbling economy and an island full of people who are basically all related to one another.

This video on Instagram gives you a slight taste of how the whole city basically turns into a war zone at 12:00 AM on January 1.

And for the second #tbt of the day: #NYE #fireworks in #Reykjavik. Imagine the USA equivalent of a 4th of July Finale…but it goes for 90 minutes, and the fireworks are everywhere you look, not just being shot off in one location A video posted by Cass Anderson (@cassanderson) on Jan 12, 2017 at 12:28pm PST

One YouTube user got inventive with a fireworks display and showed the awesome power of sparklers, so long as you had a couple hundred thousand of them. The result is exactly 200,000 times cooler than when your dad handed you a sparkler on 4th of July and you just waved it back and forth for a minute or two, wishing something would actually explode.

