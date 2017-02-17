Guy Finds Out His Roommate Murdered Her Boyfriend In Their Apartment, Goes Frantic On Twitter

If you’ve had to deal with a crazy roommate, be lucky that your annoying roomie wasn’t a murderer.

24-year-old Katherine Jean Tonner is in the Alachua County jail in Gainesville, Florida for allegedly murdering her ex-boyfriend Jose Ricardo Ortiz III, 26. The body was discovered by a roommate.

The roommate told police he was in his third-floor room when he heard “three loud bangs” below him on the second floor. About five minutes later, he heard a fire alarm and went to investigate.

The roommate then went on an epic Twitter rant about the whole thing. Twitter user @chaserojo gave Elite Daily the following statement about him going to Twitter with the news. “I’m bad at reacting to serious situations so I thought I could just go to Twitter,” he said. He added, “They were dating ever since I moved in in August. IDK how long before that but apparently they broke up a week or two prior to this.”

@chaserojo started with a tweet about what happened and then shared a picture of his roomies mugshot.

so um….. just found out my roommate murdered her boyfriend in our apartment…. i…. — 💋 (@chaserojo) February 13, 2017

Then he shared a tweet talking about how he would be moving from the apartment.

this whole murder in my apt is a big inconvenience bc now i have to pack all of my shit and move — 💋 (@chaserojo) February 14, 2017

Then the Twitter user showed his followers the apartment wrapped in police tape, the room the murder happened in and the bullet holes in the wall.

well girls im packing my shit and moving pic.twitter.com/AVK2Rvq26l — 💋 (@chaserojo) February 15, 2017

He didn’t see anyone in Tonner’s room, but smelled a burning odor and saw her car driving away. He then checked again and saw Ortiz face down on the floor near Tonner’s bed.

The roommate called 911 and told officers he heard no arguing—despite “paper-thin walls”—before the shooting, police said.

An Alachua County sheriff’s deputy went to Tonner’s parents’ home and Tonner made a number of spontaneous statements, including “I shot him in the head” and “I never meant to hurt anyone,” the report said.

Tonner didn’t say who she’d shot, only that she loved him, police said.

