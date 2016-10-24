Gunman Films Himself On Facebook Live Being Chased By Police After Injuring Police Officers With AK-47

A gunman in Wellston, Oklahoma filmed himself on Facebook Live while being chased by the police in the moments after shooting two officers in an AK-47 firefight.

Around 6:30 p.m. local time, 38-year-old Michael Vance shot two officers and escaped in a stolen police truck. Shawn Stewart and Jim Hampton, the two officers shot down, were injured in the foot and leg. The injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

Vance later ditched the police truck and then carjacked a woman while shooting at her in a trailer park. The woman was uninjured in the attack, according to Daily Mail.

In the Facebook Live post, Vance said: “This is more intense than I thought it was going to be, to say the least.”

“This truck is about dead,” Vance said. “I needed it to get out of the road because I am about to steal another car like right now. This s**t is going to be intense.”

He later spoke directly to his sister, “I love you sis, it’s too late now. I’m not answering the phone.”

The Lincoln Continental that Vance stole from the woman was discovered 35 miles northeast of Oklahoma City. In the vehicle, the police found two dead bodies of a man and woman. According to local media reports, the two dead were Vance’s family members.

There was no sign of Vance, but he did make threats to other relatives.

Vance was expected to make an appearance in court next week after being released from Lincoln County jail. He has also been under investigation on child sexual assault charges.

During the firefight, Vance was shot twice in the torso. Law enforcement officials believe that Vance is in a third vehicle, a gray Mitsubishi.

Lincoln County Sheriff Charlie Dougherty said, “We got three of our units there, and they started trying to gather information when a gentleman came out with an AK-47 and just opened fire on everybody.”

The suspect is still armed and dangerous.

The Police have released mugshots of Vance, and stated that he could be in a 2007 Gray Mitsubishi Eclipse with the license plate number 943LQQ. Drivers have also been asked to avoid the area near Highway 66 and S. 3310 so that police may search the location.

Police officials said in a statement, “There is an ongoing situation involving multiple law enforcement agencies and the excess traffic is causing a lot of problems.”

