When Being A Gun Instructor Goes Wrong

An insane new video has surfaced on the Internet that shows a jaw-dropping moment that is equal parts terrifying and hilarious.

The clip shows a gun instructor giving a demonstration on gun safety and tactics in a firing range. During the tutorial, the man in the black shirt is communicating several steps to take that the group will implement in the exercise.

After showing the group how to properly wield the firearm, the instructor then was going to demonstrate how they can shoot the gun firing one shot at a time.

“Now if you want on this 44 magnum, you can shoot it single action,” he said.

In a startling instant, the instructor then pulled the trigger. Unbeknownst to everyone in the room, the gun was loaded and fired when the instructor pulled the trigger!

The man in the blue shirt to the left let out a nervous laugh as he was clearly taken by surprise. The instructor continued talking for a moment but was visibly caught off guard as the recoil from the gun violently threw his hands backward toward his body.

The man videotaping the demonstration then asked, “Did you mean to do that?”

Without hesitation, the instructor said, “Yes!”

While it was humorous to watch this gun instructor scare the crap out of himself and the others in the group, it was also completely terrifying to think of how horribly wrong this moment could have possibly been.

The video was shared on Reddit, and as you might imagine, it received a massive response from people totally shocked at seeing this gun instructor’s embarrassingly deadly flub.

The top comment on the video read: “Why the f*ck was it even loaded during a demonstration?”

Others blasted the gun instructor his lack of precaution in this demonstration.

“He was treating it as a prop for his attention-getting speech. What a fool. I’d never shoot with a guy who acted like this. I’m not even talking about his ND…he swings the gun around, very bouncy and twitchy in general, doesn’t pay a damn bit of attention to what he’s doing,” one Reddit user wrote.

Check out the shocking video above.

How would you react if your gun instructor accidentally fired off a gun during a demonstration?

