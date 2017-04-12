Guillermo Del Toro Still Wants An Animated Pacific Rim Series

Back when Pacific Rim was a cult-favorite with no guarantee of a theatrical sequel, creator Guillermo del Toro was reportedly developing an animated series for Netflix to continue stories in the world of the movie.

During an interview with Collider, del Toro said that he’s still interested in developing the animated series idea, even though Pacific Rim is headed back to a theater near you (now with added John Boyega).

“I would love to do an animated series,” del Toro said, “…but I do not run the company.”

While Legendary has undergone a lot of changes since Pacific Rim — most notably teaming with Universal for distribution instead of their longtime partner Warner Bros. — del Toro has continued to have a relationship with them, working on Crimson Peak for the studio in 2015.

He’s also still working in animation at Netflix, teaming with Arrow executiver producer Marc Guggenheim on Trollhunters — a project that has been in development since before Pacific Rim was even a reality.

“What didn’t hurt was the fact that I actually got lured like five years ago before I had anything on the air,” Guggenheim said when we spoke with him about being sucked into another show at this point in his career. “It was really like just the beginning of Arrow, which really shows you sort of how long this project has been being developed and gestating. It originally started out as a feature film, so with about a year of working on it as a feature and then it’s taken about four years to get it to come to people’s screens through Netflix. Life was certainly calmer back when I started. It’s been an interesting journey.”

We’ll see whether Pacific Rim could make a similar journey soon enough.

Pacific Rim: Uprising recently wrapped up filming and is set to release in 2018.

Pacific Rim: Uprising will open in theaters on Feb. 23, 2018.