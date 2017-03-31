‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Kelly McCreary Issues Major Warning About Season Finale

Warning — spoilers ahead!

Thursday night’s episode of Grey’s Anatomy was a tough one, to say the least, as plenty of fans were left sobbing after Maggie’s (Kelly McCreary) mom Diane (LaTanya Richardson Jackson) passed away after her condition took a turn for the worse.

To help fans cope with the emotional episode, McCreary spoke to E! News about the major moment in her character’s life, series star Ellen Pompeo’s directorial debut and the upcoming season finale.

The death of Diane was a big moment in Maggie’s life, and McCreary shared that she feels the major loss will have a big impact on the young surgeon moving forward.

“I think that losing her mom really softens her in a lot of ways,” she said. “I think that Maggie is very naturally optimistic and naturally very determined, and I think that going forward, we see her finding herself feeling more vulnerable more often.”

The episode was the first directed by Pompeo, with McCreary calling the experience “great.”

“I knew that the story would be treated with a great deal of care because Ellen cares about the show and she knows more about these character than anybody probably besides Shonda,” she explained. “And she has a personal connection to losing a parent. So, it was great news to know that she would be the one I would be collaborating with on the story.”

As far as the season finale, which creeps closer every week, McCreary had a big warning for fans.

“I’ll just say it this way: Everyone is in danger,” she said. “Let’s say that.”

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

