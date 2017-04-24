‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Jesse Williams and Wife Aryn Drake-Lee Split

Grey’s Anatomy star Jesse Williams and wife Aryn Drake-Lee have filed for divorce after nearly five years of marriage, TMZ reports.

The pair reportedly filed last week, and while it is unclear which party filed, but the split was reportedly an amicable one.

POPSUGAR shares that Williams and Drake-Lee, a real estate broker, began dating in 2008 and wed in 2012. The couple shares two children, son Maceo and daughter Sadie.

Fans of the popular medical drama are no stranger to the swoon-worthy Williams who has played Dr. Jackson Avery on the show since 2009 during season six. What originally was a few guest spot appearances quickly became a series regular in 2010, much to the delight of the swarms of Grey’s fans.

Dr. Jackson Avery’s storyline involved his attempt to fit in at his new work environment, as Mercy West Medical Center merged with Seattle Grace Hospital, and trying to finding his own successes. With that career trajectory-focus of course comes a little love and lust, however. Avery romanced Dr. Lexie Grey (Meredith Grey’s half-sister), Stephanie Edwards and Dr. April Kepner. Avery ended up marrying Kepner and they even had a child together on the series, who died soon after birth.

But back to that career storyline, Dr. Avery later become a member of the board of directors at the newly established, Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, and even was announced as chairman of the board. Not too shabby for a guest spot performance.

