Grey’s Anatomy Scores Huge ‘Glee’ Star Matthew Morrison For New Mystery Role

McDreamy. McSteamy. McGleemy?

It’s been announced that former Glee star Matthew Morrison will be featuring on Grey’s Anatomy in a special guest-star role during the second half of the currently airing 13th season.

There’s no official specific info about his character at this time, but Morrison did post a video to the internet that announcing, “I’m back to filming. I can’t say what I’m on yet, but my name is Dr. Paul Stadler.” So we know that much at least.

Additionally, a Grey’s Anatomy fansite was able to get ahold of some set pics which show Morrison shooting scenes with Grey’s star Justin Chambers, who plays Dr. Alex Karev.

Actors Justin Chambers & Matthew Morrison with director Kevin McKidd on the set of #GreysAnatomy episode 13.23 https://t.co/dE0dNKSXko pic.twitter.com/ONSb9oglE1 — JustinChambersOnline (@JChambersOnline) March 25, 2017

Fans have been speculating that Morrison might be playing Jo Wilson’s, played by Camilla Luddington, estranged husband, who is said to have been abusive but has only been vaguely mentioned up to this point.

This theory doesn’t feel all that implausible, considering Morrison is sharing scenes with Chambers, who’s Dr. Karev has been in an on-again-off-again relationship with Luddington’s character, and the two men are seen filming together outside of Grey-Sloan Memorial Hospital.

Chamber’s recently spoke about the relationship dynamic between Karev and Wilson saying, “I’m excited to see what happens with him and ‘Jolex.’ I think they really love each other. I know they have a lot of obstacles to go through but it will be interesting to see what conflicts, fires they can put out.”

Grey’s Anatomy airs on ABC, Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

