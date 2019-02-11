Grammys 2019: Miley Cyrus Fans Fear for Wardrobe Malfunction During Performances

Miley Cyrus’ fans had an eerie sense of deja vu after the singer wore more revealing outfits at the 2019 Grammy Awards on Sunday, just as she did when she performed on Saturday Night Live in December. Many worried she would suffer a wardrobe malfunction.

While on the red carpet, Cyrus wore a black suit with no shirt under the jacket. Then, as she performed a duet of “In My Blood” with Shawn Mendes, she wore a vest only held closed by a gold chain.

Later, as she sang “Jolene” and “After The Gold Rush” with her godmother Dolly Parton, Cyrus wore a gold suit, again with no shirt under the jacket.

it will be an actual miracle if miley cyrus doesn’t have a nip slip tn. — Bernie (@bernalderaan) February 11, 2019

Amazingly, Cyrus did not suffer a nip slip. While she clearly had full confidence in her wardrobe holding together, her fans were biting their fingernails at home.

I love Miley – but I was also getting very nervous that we would have a Janet Jackson nipple slip moment during that entire performance 😂😬 #grammys — Callie Jo (@CallieJosephine) February 11, 2019

“Miley is a nip slip waiting to happen!” one fan wrote.

MUST find out what tape Miley Cyrus uses because her boobies are always out but they never slip out — Mar. (@MarianaBanana_x) February 11, 2019

Cyrus had fans squirming during her performance on Saturday Night Live in December, when she sang her latest hit, “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” with producer Mark Ronson. She wore an unbuttoned, wide open jacket with no shirt under it. However, she miraculously did not suffer a nip slip.

Cyrus’ performance came less than two months after she tied the knot with actor Liam Hemsworth. However, he husband was not at the show. Hemsworth was supposed to attend a press event for his new film Isn’t It Romantic, but missed out because he was hospitalized.

“Yes, he texted us this morning — he was in hospital overnight, so hopefully he will be fine,” his co-star, Rebel Wilson, told Extra.

Cyrus has only been nominated for one Grammy in her career. She was nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album for Bangerz at the 57th annual Grammy Awards. She made her first appearance on the Grammy stage in 2009 when she sang “Fifteen” with Taylor Swift.

Photo credit: ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images