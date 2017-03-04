A 71-Year-Old Goldie Hawn Sports Skintight Gym Suit

In the ’70s, Goldie Hawn was one of the most sought-after “It” girls of the decade. The actress proved to be more than just gorgeous in the ’80s with a string of comedies like Private Benjamin, Overboard, and Bird on a Wire. The actress has shied away from the spotlight in the ’00s and ’10s, choosing instead to support the careers of her husband, Kurt Russel, and her daughter, Kate Hudson. Hawn stars in the upcoming Snatched with Amy Schumer, and has shown she can still stun at the age of 71.

Hawn has had an incredible career, scoring an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress in 1970 for her role in Cactus Flower. Her upcoming film with Schumer is her first film in 15 years, with her last outing being The Banger Sisters in which she starred alongside Susan Sarandon.

In addition to taking a break from acting as her family members got their time in the spotlight, the actress has also been focusing her attention and resources to charitable endeavors, like The Hawn Foundation.

