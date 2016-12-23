Girl On Tinder Has An Epic Message That Will Terrify All Guys

One girl on Tinder has left a message for interested suitors that will terrify all guys. The Tinder user named Grace has totally changed up the game, and will make anyone think twice before posting a ridiculous selfie on the wildly popular dating app.

21-year-old Grace from the University of Memphis wrote in her Tinder bio: “I airplay tinder onto the Apple TV in my sorority house, and we pro/con all of y’all. May the odds be ever in your favor.”

As if the idea of having someone else judge you based on your Tinder profile wasn’t bizarre enough, imagine having an entire room full of college girls in a sorority house putting you on blast by picking out every little detail about your photos and bio.

So let this serve as a warning to all male Tinder users: keep in mind that you are being judged at all times.

Also, if you are already taken, it’s probably time to delete that Tinder app ASAP.

Earlier this month, a 29-year-old man named Mike felt the wrath of his wife when she discovered his Tinder profile on his phone. To get back at her husband, the woman made some alterations to Mike’s Tinder bio.

The woman wrote in his profile, “Hey my name is mike I’m married with two kids. I have a tiny d–k that is sti infested. My wife found my profile if you can’t tell and I don’t know yet that she’s talking on the phone right now with one of my girls and is leaving me. I’m a piece of s–t who doesn’t give a flying f–k about anyone but myself I have been talking and cheating so long don’t be sad if I don’t remember your name because I send the same generic s–t to all you girls. Feel free to blow me up with hate mail.”

Learn more about how this woman changed her husband’s Tinder profile here.

Needless to say, everyone should use Tinder with caution. Also, you might want to make sure your photos are the best ones you’ve taken because you never know when a Sorority house full of girls is going to be judging you.

May the odds be ever in your favor, Tinder users.

Would you make changes to your tinder profile if you knew it was being judged by a house full of guys/girls?

