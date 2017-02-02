Girl Named Megan Gets Roasted On Tinder With Epic Family Guy Joke

Some girl named Megan on Tinder was on the receiving end of an epic Family Guy joke, and you will be rolling on the floor laughing after seeing this.

When one user on the wildly popular dating app matched with a girl named Megan, they took the opportunity to make a hilarious reference to Seth MacFarlane’s animated comedy series.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Tinder message exchange between the two read:

“I feel sorry for all the ‘shut up meg’ jokes you nust (sic) endure..” the Tinder user said to initiate the conversation.

Megan responded by saying, “I actually don’t get any.”

Then right on cue, the Tinder user wrote, “Shut up Meg.”

As you might imagine, the conversation abruptly ended.

“Byeeeeee,” Megan said in her final reply.

While this joke was totally hilarious, there’s no doubt this Tinder user got unmatched in a heartbeat. However, it’s probably for the best for both parties that the relationship didn’t go any further because Megan clearly didn’t think the joke was funny at all, and the other Tinder user wouldn’t be able to crack Family Guy jokes with her.

In a way, it’s a win-win for everyone. Megan and her Tinder match won’t embark on a relationship that is likely destined to fail, and also everyone else still gets to appreciate the hilarity of this incredible Family Guy joke.

If you aren’t sure what is going on here, check out the clip from Family Guy below:

What was your reaction after seeing this hilarious Family Guy joke on Tinder?

[H/T Bro Bible]