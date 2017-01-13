Girl Meets World Creator Says Talks To Continue Series Are Underway

When 2017 kicked off, the entertainment world prepared itself for a brand-new year of content, but some shows saw themselves kicked to the curb. Over at Disney, fans were left dismayed when they learned the network was canceling Girl Meets World, a sitcom based off the wildly popular Boy Meets World series. The Internet blew up with countless complaints, and it looks like Disney was listening to fans. According to the show’s creator, talks are now apparently underway which may keep Girl Meets World on air.

Speaking to TV Line, Michael Jacobs said, “There are talks underway, but we’re at the very very beginning stages.”

“I can tell you it’s because of the audience’s reaction to the cancellation that there is interest in other places. For anyone in show business, if you ask them why they’re doing something and they say they’re doing it for themselves, they won’t sustain long. Those that answer ‘We’re doing it for the audience’ and mean it, they sustain.”

Of course, fans were very vocal about how they disagreed with Disney’s decision to cancel Girl Meets World. Fan-led campaigns like the Paper Airplane Project helped bring those disgruntled complaints to Disney, and Jacobs said it was those homegrown movements that made the network rethink their decision.

“Networks want to do something to gather an audience. The fact that there is an audience who’s been so loyal says a lot,” he explained.

Girl Meets World stars Rowan Blanchard (Riley Matthews), Ben Savage (Cory Matthews), Danielle Fishel (Topanga Matthews), Sabrina Carpenter (Maya Hart), Peyton Meyer (Lucas Friar), August Maturo (Auggie Matthews), Corey Fogelmanis (Farkle Minkus), Amir Mitchell-Townes (Isaiah ‘Zay’ Babineaux), Uriah Shelton (Joshua Matthews), Rider Strong (Shawn Hunter), Cheryl Texiera (Katy Hart), Danny McNulty (Harvey Harley Keiner), William Daniels (George Feeny), Lee Noris (Stuart Minkus), Jade Holden (Classmate), Nicholas Jabonero (Student), Sarah Carpenter (Sarah), Ava Kolker (Ava Morgenstern), and Cecilia Balagot (Isadora Smackle).

So, what do you think? Are you hoping Disney makes a different call about their decision to cancel Girl Meets World?