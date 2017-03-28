Travel Through Time In The Haunting New Trailer For ‘A Ghost Story’

The Sundance Film Festival takes place in the first few weeks of January each year, making it the first chance to learn about the latest in compelling, independent cinema. Found by Robert Redford, the festival has earned a reputation for bringing attendees a variety of films, from documentaries to dramas to comedies. The festival has also begun to make a name for itself in the world of horror, as proven by one of this year’s selections, A Ghost Story.

The film’s synopsis is as follows:

“With A Ghost Story, acclaimed director David Lowery (Ain’t Them Bodies Saints, Pete’s Dragon) returns with a singular exploration of legacy, loss, and the essential human longing for meaning and connection. Recently deceased, a white-sheeted ghost (Academy Award-winner Casey Affleck) returns to his suburban home to console his bereft wife (Academy Award-nominee Rooney Mara), only to find that in his spectral state he has become unstuck in time, forced to watch passively as the life he knew and the woman he loves slowly slip away. Increasingly unmoored, the ghost embarks on a cosmic journey through memory and history, confronting life’s ineffable questions and the enormity of existence. An unforgettable meditation on love and grief, A Ghost Story emerges ecstatic and surreal—a wholly-unique experience that lingers long after the credits roll.”

As you can tell from the trailer, the film isn’t your traditional supernatural horror and looks far more like a poetic journey through time using a figure in a white sheet to connect families throughout time. In that regard, it looks incredibly similar to the recent Netflix film I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House.

Along with the film’s trailer release came a new poster.

