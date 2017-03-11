German Teen Arrested For Making “Snuff Film” Of Himself Murdering Young Child

19-year-old Marcel Hesse is behind bars tonight, after turning himself in for the brutal murder of his nine-year-old neighbor, only identified as Jaden. Reportedly he walked into a local fast-food restaurant near where he lives and said, “Please call the police – they are looking for me.”

Authorities had been looking for Hesse since Monday, even instituting a nationwide manhunt, after Jaden’s body was discovered by his stepfather. “The picture of my stepson lying there dead….I will never forget this. I found him lying in a giant lake of his own blood,” is how he described the scene to reporters.

Hesse allegedly filmed and took pictures of himself stabbing Jaden 56 times, and then he posted the content to the “dark web.” When detectives tracked down his posts he also had stated that he’d also attacked a woman, claiming, “She offered more resistance than the child.” He also stated that he’d inflicted “torture” on her in order to get her to give up her bank account details.

There are also unconfirmed reports of a second body being discovered in Hesse’s residence. Originally it was reported as fact but later recanted as the authorities were not sure if that was accurate.

The misunderstanding stems from Hesse’s apartment being on fire, potentially burning away evidence with it. Forensic detectives were seen walking in and out of the building with items that might provide clues to the crime.

While authorities scoured nearly the entire European continent for him, it’s believed that Hesse was hiding somewhere very nearby to his home.

The lawyer for Jaden’s family, Reinhard Peters, said: “The family is relieved that he has been captured alive to await the full punishment of the law for his crime.”

At this time there is no indication that Hesse has retained legal council or that he’s entered a plea.

