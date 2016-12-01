George Takei Fires Back At Donald Trump For American Flag Tweet

President-elect Donald Trump received heavy backlash on social media regarding a tweet about the American flag, and among the people outraged was Star Trek actor George Takei.

On Tuesday, Donald Trump tweeted: “Nobody should be allowed to burn the American flag – if they do, there must be consequences – perhaps loss of citizenship or year in jail!”

Nobody should be allowed to burn the American flag – if they do, there must be consequences – perhaps loss of citizenship or year in jail! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 29, 2016

After the former Apprentice star shared the tweet, it was immediately met with push back from fellow social media users.

While many Americans would be against burning the flag, the act is a Constitutional right. The Supreme Court ruled in 1989’s Texas v. Johnson that flag burning is protected under free speech.

George Takei, 79, took to Twitter to voice his outrage with Donald Trump’s tweet about infringing upon people’s 1st Amendment rights in the country.

“I pledged allegiance to the flag every morning inside an internment camp,” Takei wrote. “I would never burn one, but I’d die to protect the right to do so.”

I pledged allegiance to the flag every morning inside an internment camp. I would never burn one, but I’d die to protect the right to do so. https://t.co/O5ecSQkyC2 — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) November 29, 2016

Later on Tuesday, Takei clearly had enough of the billionaire real estate tycoon’s inflammatory tweets.

Takei tweeted, “Dear Twitter: For the good of us all, please delete Donald Trump’s account. Thanks.” He signed the tweet from the “People of Earth.”

Dear Twitter: For the good of us all, please delete Donald Trump’s account. Thanks. — People of Earth — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) November 30, 2016

George Takei wasn’t the only person fed up with Donald Trump’s tweet about flag burning.

Donald Trump promises to defend the First Amendment.

Oh, and to jail flag burners & take away their citizenship.

That too. — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) November 29, 2016



This is Article 1, Section 9, Clause 8 of the US Constitution, which Trump will flagrantly violate on day 1 of his presidency. pic.twitter.com/lJ5Skzctxp — rob delaney (@robdelaney) November 29, 2016

Check out some of the other celebrities that lashed out at Donald Trump for the tweet here.

What are your thoughts on George Takei’s tweet about President-elect Donald Trump?

